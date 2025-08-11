Consumer Reports: Convenience comes at a cost with smart appliances

CHARLOTTE — From vacuuming your floors to cleaning your grill, smart appliances can offer convenience and save time. Consumer Reports weighed in on if they really deliver.

Consumer Reports’ Dan Wroclawski says the products have their limitations.

“Most of these devices can be convenient and make less work for you, but they only usually get the job done about ninety percent of the time,” Wroclawski said.

For example, a $5,000 refrigerator has an AI camera that’s supposed to recognize the groceries inside. When Consumer Reports tested the feature, it worked only about half the time, and it struggled with packaged foods, like milk and soda.

“They tend to be pricier than their traditional counterparts, and they often have complicated setup processes and require extra tinkering to keep them working,” he said.

A Consumer Reports evaluation of robotic lawn mowers found that before you can set the robot loose, you have to pre-mow your grass to a specific height with a traditional mower.

On the other hand, some smart products, like robotic vacuums, have come a long way.

Consumer Reports says they’re better a dodging obstacles, navigating tight spaces, and pulling dirt from edges and corners.

While it’s not a true robot, Consumer Reports says a smart thermostat is a great investment.

“These will cut down on your heating and cooling bills, using AI to automatically adjust the temperature, especially when you’re not home,” Wroclawski said.

Smart thermostats also connect to demand response programs from your power company, which can give you discounts on your bill.

With any of these smart home products, Consumer Reports says to be mindful of the security and privacy settings, and turn off data sharing if you can.

VIDEO: Consumer Reports: Counterfeit knockoffs may pose safety risks

Consumer Reports: Counterfeit knockoffs may pose safety risks

©2025 Cox Media Group