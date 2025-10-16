Consumer warning: Suing and winning is half the battle; collecting is the other half

CHARLOTTE — Stephanie Sheffield says she used to go to Carolina HealthSpan Institute on Sharon Amity Road, but that she hadn’t been for a long time.

“I had no services. I had no appointment scheduled,” she said.

So, she was surprised when she says they charged her health savings account. She says she asked them to sort it out, but didn’t get very far.

“And really there was no explanation,” she said.

So, she sued in small claims court and won. The total judgment was more than $3,600, which happened in 2023. According to court records, the company made three payments early on. But, as of Thursday afternoon, the business still owed more than $1,200.

Sheffield filed a Writ of Execution, a court order authorizing law enforcement to seize and sell the other side’s property to satisfy the judgment.

But deputies say they weren’t able to serve it. It’s not clear why.

“Frustrating, very. Disappointing. Disheartening. And they should be held accountable,” Sheffield said. “I ask myself, ‘Was it worth it to go through the court system and still not get any payment?’ I thought that’s what the court system is for, to enforce the law.”

Action 9 messaged Carolina HealthSpan Institute through its website, called, and left a message. No one responded in time for this report.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says, first, this is all the more reason to be cautious on the front end who you do business with. He sees this a lot when people hire contractors. If you do end up frustrated, go to court and win, but have trouble collecting, you can seek extra court orders requiring the person who owes you money -- or someone else who has their property -- to turn it over.

It may be worth a shot.

Plus, there may be other options for you.

For example, if your case involves a contractor working on your home specifically, he’s told you before: North Carolina has a pot of money, the Homeowners Recovery Fund. You can file a claim for some of that.

