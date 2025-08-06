Local

East Charlotte License Plate Agency to move

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The East Charlotte License Plate Agency will temporarily close and relocate within the Independence Promenade Shopping Center.

The agency, currently situated at 5309-D East Independence Blvd., will close at noon on Friday and move to a new location next door. It is set to reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 5309-E East Independence Blvd.

During the brief closure, customers can visit these nearby offices on weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for their vehicle registration and titling needs:

  • Indian Trail, 14015-J East Independence Blvd. (Indian Trail Village)
  • Harrisburg, 4612 N.C. Hwy. 49 South (Bestway Center)
  • Charlotte, 809 East Arrowood Rd., Suite 800 (South Oak Shopping Center)

Office hours at the new east Charlotte location will remain 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

