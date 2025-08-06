East Charlotte License Plate Agency to move

CHARLOTTE — The East Charlotte License Plate Agency will temporarily close and relocate within the Independence Promenade Shopping Center.

The agency, currently situated at 5309-D East Independence Blvd., will close at noon on Friday and move to a new location next door. It is set to reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 5309-E East Independence Blvd.

During the brief closure, customers can visit these nearby offices on weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for their vehicle registration and titling needs:

Indian Trail, 14015-J East Independence Blvd. (Indian Trail Village)

Harrisburg, 4612 N.C. Hwy. 49 South (Bestway Center)

Charlotte, 809 East Arrowood Rd., Suite 800 (South Oak Shopping Center)

Office hours at the new east Charlotte location will remain 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

VIDEO: Preliminary DMV audit emphasizes insufficient staffing, plans to raise pay

Preliminary DMV audit emphasizes insufficient staffing, plans to raise pay

©2025 Cox Media Group