Contractor on trial for failing to build homes, misappropriating funds

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Christian Novellino, a contractor accused of failing to build homes and misappropriating funds, is on trial this week in York County.

Jennifer Wallace, one of the alleged victims, testified that she paid Novellino $85,000 for a home that was never built.

She expressed difficulty in contacting Novellino and his company, Constructing Up Homebuilders, after the payment.

“If he’s convicted, there’s a sense of relief that I helped do the right thing, but still that’s not going to make all these people whole again,” Wallace said.

Wallace also filed a civil lawsuit against Novellino and won, although she does not expect to recover her money.

A forensic accountant from the FBI testified that Novellino created about 104 building contracts, with approximately 73 defaults or terminations.

She stated that Novellino used client funds intended for home construction for other purposes.

The defense argued against the fraud allegations, suggesting that the accountant’s calculations regarding the number of contracts and defaults might be inaccurate.

Prosecutors have rested their case, and the defense does not plan to call any witnesses, with closing arguments expected to begin tomorrow.

As the trial progresses, victims like Wallace hope for a guilty verdict, although they acknowledge it won’t restore their losses.

