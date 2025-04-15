Convicted gang member caught with kilo of coke, pistol, sheriff says

A traffic stop on Monday resulted in the arrest of a convicted gang member who allegedly had 1 kilo of cocaine and a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The traffic stop was on South Morgan Street and Green Valley Drive.

A K-9 caught a scent, and deputies searched the vehicle. They found the narcotics with a street value of $80,000 and the weapon.

Aaron Jamal Smith, of Shelby, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and more.

Smith is being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center under no bond.

Smith has a prior criminal history, including numerous drug violations, assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and murder, the sheriff said.

“The arrest was a result of good proactive efforts by patrol deputies and our narcotics unit to further reduce the number of illegal narcotics being sold in and around Cleveland County,” said Sheriff Alan Norman. “As well as taking another felon off the street with an illegal gun.”

