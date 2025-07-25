‘Cool down’: MEDIC prepares for weekend in Queen City with high temperatures

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City is a host of lots of shows, games, and activities. And many of them are outdoors.

But this weekend, the Charlotte area is facing a stretch of 100-degree days. And MEDIC is preparing for an increase in heat-related calls, said MEDIC Operation Supervisor John Stroup.

During the week, Stroup said MEDIC transported 19 patients with heat-related illnesses.

Stroup told Channel 9’s Almiya White that the calls can range from someone working in their yard to people jogging or attending events.

And he said MEDIC will be on alert for the weekend’s Charlotte FC fame in Uptown and the 24 Hours of Booty Fundraiser in Myers Park.

If you are able to stay inside, Stroup says you should. If you do go outside, he said to bring water and look out for warning signs.

“If you feel yourself getting lightheaded, dizzy, weak — it’s probably time to stop and sit down. Sit down, cool down, and drink water," he said.

Bank of America Stadium recommends that fans wear light colored clothes and wear a hat.

They reminded fans that they are allowed to bring in two sealed water bottles and sunscreen lotion, not aerosol sunscreen. Handheld fans are permitted, but umbrellas are not.

The stadium encouraged visitors to freeze one water bottle, stay hydrated in advance, take water breaks, and stay in the shade.

To find cooling stations in Mecklenburg County, visit the county website.

FORECAST: Dangerous heat wave to bring triple-digit temperatures through next week

Friday afternoon's forecast with Meteorologist Danielle Miller

©2025 Cox Media Group