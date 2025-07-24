Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte July 25-27

CHARLOTTE — July may be coming to an end, but the fun never stops. Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s what’s happening in and around Charlotte.

The Voice star Christina Eagle will perform at the Cain Center for the Arts as part of the “Ignite the Night” benefit concert, supporting North Carolina’s first responders Thursday.

One of the most popular bands of the ‘90s, the Goo Goo Dolls, will play Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre with Dashboard Confessional.

Texas-based country singer-songwriter Hudson Westbrook will perform at The Underground Friday night.

Grab a blanket, and enjoy an outdoor movie night at the Seoul Food Mill District Courtyard Friday night. This week, they’re showing “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.”

Friday through Sunday, celebrate the 35th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act with the Lights, Camera, Access Film Festival.

In Downtown Monroe, check out Chris Taylor & The Rumor at Music on Main Friday evening.

Pineville’s summer concert and film series, “Rock’n & Reel’n,” will feature a screening of “Little Giants” at Shay Stage Friday night.

Some of the biggest names in music will be in Charlotte Saturday celebrating the 10th year of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw music festival at PNC Music Pavilion.

Dive into the world of the ocean’s most fiercely misunderstood predators from the comfort of Discovery Place’s IMAX theatre with “Shark Kingdom.”

The Cabarrus Arena and Events Center will host a Christmas in July “MEGA Market” this weekend, complete with over 50 vendors, live music and a tropical Santa.

Wake up with Gateway Classic Cars’ Caffeine and Chrome car show in Concord Saturday morning. Free pastries and coffee will be available.

Charlotte FC will face off against Toronto FC at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night. Hilton Charlotte Uptown is throwing a pregame party benefiting Hospitality House of Charlotte starting at 3 p.m.

English-Spanish bilingual children and their families can explore Latin music, stories and instruments at “Mint 2 Move for Kids” at The Mint Museum on Randolph Road Saturday morning.

Dover Vineyards will host a Sunflower Festival and ticketed four-course dinner in Concord Saturday. Guests can pick their own flowers to live music performances and enjoy a sunflower-inspired meal.

The 11th Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival is Saturday at High Rock Lake. The festival features dragon boat races, live entertainment, and food and drink vendors.

The Chamber by Wooden Robot Brewery will host a street market Saturday followed by an anniversary bash to celebrate a decade of Wooden Robot. Expect beer specials, local vendors, food trucks, and live music. There will also be a birthday-themed dog costume contest.

In Kannapolis, get groovy with a concert in the park featuring the legendary ’70s musical group, Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary.

“Weird Al” Yankovic will perform at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater Saturday night as part of his “Bigger & Weirder” tour.

King Lil G and Young Drummer Boy will make a stop in Charlotte Saturday at The Underground for their “Blue Hundreds” tour.

The last Camden Commons block party of the summer will be on Sunday. Shop local businesses, play games and enjoy local food and drinks in South End.

Celebrate Peruvian culture within the Charlotte community at the 6th Annual Peruvian Festival at Symphony Park Sunday.

Steve-O’s stand up comedy tour “Crash and Burn!” is making a stop in Hickory for two shows on Sunday. The second show at the Hickory Premier is sold out, but an early show has been added for 4 p.m.

For metal fans, the Summer of Loud music festival will take place on Sunday at PNC Music Pavilion. The festival says it will donate $1 of each ticket purchased to the Living The Dream Foundation.

