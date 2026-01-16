Cooper campaigns in Charlotte, focuses on affordable health care

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Senate candidate Roy Cooper spent Thursday campaigning in Charlotte.

The Democratic former North Carolina governor held a health care roundtable in Uptown.

Cooper discussed rising health care costs and called on Congress to renew Affordable Care Act subsidies.

“People are telling me that things cost too much,” Cooper said. “People are telling me they are struggling with their health care. My campaign, and when I get to the U.S. Senate, is going to be about getting affordable health care for people and taking steps to make things cost less.”

As governor, Cooper expanded Medicaid in North Carolina.

In response to Cooper’s visit, a spokesperson for the N.C. GOP said: “Radical Roy Cooper’s legacy as governor resulted in our state being ranked as the most expensive in the nation for healthcare costs. Now, Cooper opposes President Trump and Republicans’ common sense health care reforms because he wants to raise money from out of state insurance companies and give health care to illegals instead of helping North Carolina families.”

