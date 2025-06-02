Cornelius leaders to vote on rezoning farmland for business park development

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Leaders in Cornelius will be voting on whether to turn farmland into a business park Monday night.

A developer is asking to rezone 36 acres along Bailey Road near Highway 115.

It would include four office buildings, totaling 188,000 square feet.

The developer said it could generate 250 jobs, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Neighbors said they are worried about traffic in the area.

The project includes a roundabout and an additional turning lane.

