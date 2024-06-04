Cornelius looking at remake of downtown area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius officials are looking to spark more development momentum downtown on the heels of the new Cain Center for the Arts.

The Cornelius Board of Commissioners recently authorized a contract with Kimley-Horn to develop a new downtown master plan. Planning Director Rox Burhans presented the contract proposal to the board at its meeting on May 20. The process calls for, among other things, making plans for nine catalyst development sites downtown.

The contract is for $159,200 “plus an additional $10,000 for optional outside agency coordination services,” town documents show.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Pickleball-centered entertainment complex could be coming to Cornelius)

Pickleball-centered entertainment complex could be coming to Cornelius

©2024 Cox Media Group