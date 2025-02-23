Cornelius police ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Cornelius police responded to a call concerning a bank robbery on Saturday afternoon. The suspect demanded money from the teller at the Fifth Third Bank on W Catawba Avenue.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the area, according to police.

Police are asking that anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area contact Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 911 and report the information to the police.

