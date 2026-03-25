Cornelius Police K-9s to receive bullet and stab protective vests

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Three K-9 officers with the Cornelius Police Department will receive new protective body armor following a charitable donation. K-9s Bob, Jace, and Kilo are set to receive bullet and stab protective vests from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The donation is sponsored by the Survival Armor incentive program. The equipment is National Institute of Justice certified and designed to provide potentially lifesaving protection for the four-legged officers.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 as a 501(c)(three) charity. The organization’s primary mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies across the United States.

Funding for the gear is provided by both private and corporate donations.

Since its inception, the non-profit has provided more than 6,397 vests to K-9 officers in all 50 states. These donations are valued at approximately $6.9 million. The equipment is manufactured in the United States and is custom-fitted for each dog.

The program maintains specific eligibility requirements for dogs receiving the armor. K-9s must be at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with a law enforcement agency to participate.

The program also allows dogs with expired vests to apply for new equipment.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s currently working across the country. The new armor for the Cornelius officers will be embroidered with the phrase, “Gifted by Vested Interest in K9s and Survival Armor.”

Delivery of the new protective vests is expected within 10 weeks.

VIDEO: Funeral procession held for Officer Gabriel Stainback in Cornelius

Funeral procession held for Officer Gabriel Stainback in Cornelius

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