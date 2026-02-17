Cornelius Police launch mental health co-responder program

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department has launched a new Co-Responder Program to improve responses to mental health, substance use and crisis-related calls, officials said.

The initiative welcomes mental health clinician Loleita Page to the department to work directly alongside law enforcement officers.

The program is a partnership with Affiliated Sante’ Group and aims to connect residents with appropriate support services. By providing specialized intervention and follow-up care, department officials intend to reduce the frequency of repeat 911 calls.

The program is supported by a two-year grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission. This funding allows the department to integrate clinical expertise directly into its emergency response protocols for crisis situations.

