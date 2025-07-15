Coroner identifies woman killed after motorcycle crash involving tractor-trailer

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to a traffic fatality at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill on Saturday, involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer.

The deceased has been identified as Amy Craig, 46, of York.

She was the driver of the motorcycle that pulled in front of the tractor trailer and was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Pathology and toxicology results are pending as part of the ongoing investigation by the York Police Department and the Coroner’s Office.

