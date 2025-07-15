Local

Coroner identifies woman killed after motorcycle crash involving tractor-trailer

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Ambulance Dive teams recovered the bodies around 4:45 p.m. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to a traffic fatality at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill on Saturday, involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer.

READ MORE: 1 killed in York motorcycle crash, police say

The deceased has been identified as Amy Craig, 46, of York.

She was the driver of the motorcycle that pulled in front of the tractor trailer and was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Pathology and toxicology results are pending as part of the ongoing investigation by the York Police Department and the Coroner’s Office.

VIDEO: 1 person seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in south Charlotte

1 person seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in south Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read