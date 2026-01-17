Cost to fix washed-out I-40 in NC jumps to nearly $2 billion

NORTH CAROLINA — It will cost the North Carolina Department of Transportation nearly $2 billion to fix the part of Interstate 40 through Pigeon River Gorge that was washed out by Hurricane Helene.

The state first estimated repair costs would be just over $1 billion.

NCDOT now tells our partners in Asheville that crews learned new information about the area and bumped up the estimate by $900 million.

The timeline for reopening all lanes is still late 2028.

WATCH: N.C. Auditor says hurricane relief program wasted millions, delayed recovery for thousands

N.C. Auditor says hurricane relief program wasted millions, delayed recovery for thousands

©2026 Cox Media Group