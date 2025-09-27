Costco sets opening for fourth local store

INDIAN LAND, S.C — Costco Wholesale Corp. is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market.

The Washington-based retail giant is set to open Oct. 30, according to its website. It is at 8800 Charlotte Highway, part of The Exchange at Indian Land development along the U.S. Highway 521 corridor.

This marks the fourth store in the Charlotte market for Costco, following locations in Mooresville, Charlotte, and Matthews.

