Council revisits proposal for 1,000 new homes in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial plan that would bring nearly 1,000 homes to Lancaster County is back six months after it was proposed last fall.

Council members will hear two proposals Monday night related to The Haven at North Corner, The Herald reported.

The first is a rezoning request for 605 acres just north of Lancaster along Charlotte Highway for it. The other is a development agreement with homebuilder Lennar Homes.

The property sits near two other development sites — one that would include a proposed 578 homes and another that is already under construction. According to The Herald, all three projects would result in nearly 3,400 new homes in the area and an estimated 6,800 residents between them.

If the council votes in favor of the project, it could be finalized as soon as next month.

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