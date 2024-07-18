Country’s top high school basketball stars compete in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Some of the nation’s top high school basketball stars are in South Carolina this week.

They’re competing in the Adidas 3SSB Girls Palmetto Road Championships in Rock Hill. Dozens of Division 1 coaches and scouts will be there to watch them play.

“I want to play professional ball so, like, getting that school then going to the WNBA,” said junior Natalya Hodge.

And thanks to inspiring rookie WNBA players, young players know the sky is the limit. The University of South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, along with the University of Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark and Louisiana State University’s Angel Reese, are breaking records and making major NIL deals.

“I’m glad they came up to the league and got people to come bring more money,” Hodge said. “NIL deals too ‘cause it’s only going to get better from now on, it’s only going to help us.”

The girls will play through July 22. The public can attend the games; click here to find out how.

