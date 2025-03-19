County to discuss use of opioid settlement funds

CHARLOTTE — Purdue Pharma is seeking approval from a bankruptcy judge for its reorganization plan, which aims to dissolve the company and transfer its assets to a new entity.

The plan is designed to resolve thousands of lawsuits that allege Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin played a significant role in the nationwide opioid addiction crisis. This move comes as part of a broader effort to address the legal challenges faced by the drugmaker.

Two years ago, Mecklenburg County received millions of dollars from a settlement related to the opioid crisis. Since then, county officials have reported a decrease in drug overdose deaths. Mecklenburg County has utilized some of the settlement funds to distribute Naloxone, establish a post-overdose response team, and provide treatment for incarcerated individuals affected by opioid addiction. The county is also hosting a meeting to gather public input on how the opioid settlement funds should be spent, allowing residents to weigh in on future initiatives.

The meeting is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 27 at the Central Piedmont Community College Harris Conference Center in west Charlotte.

As Purdue Pharma seeks to finalize its reorganization plan, local efforts like those in Mecklenburg County demonstrate the ongoing impact of the opioid crisis and the importance of strategic funding to combat addiction and support recovery.

