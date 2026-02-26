County manager stores trailers on family property, questions raised

Channel 9 obtained a copy of the leasing agreement between Richmond County and a company that used to store mobile home trailers on county property. County manager Bryan Land now stores the trailers on his family’s property behind the Rockingham Dragway.

Earlier this month, Commissioner Jamie Gathings told Channel’s Gina Esposito he questioned Land about why he moved the trailers last year without notifying the board.

Land explained that it didn’t make financial sense for the county to keep the trailers and that he had already discussed it with two attorneys.

“I don’t know if we have a fenced-in area that is large enough to house 100 trailers that’s secure. You tell me?” said Land.

Gathings responded, “Shouldn’t you come to the board, ask the board if we want to put a fence in so we can continue to make the money?”

Land said, “Would you want to spend $2-3 million for fencing and clearing property to make $1,000 to $1,200 month?”

“I think you should ask the board that,” said Gathings.

Gathings shared with Esposito the contract the county had with mobile home company. The contract from Feb. 1, 2023, to Jan. 31, 2025, said the county’s land would be leased for $1,550/month. It said a maximum of 12 trailers would be stored at a property at 190 Midway Road in Rockingham.

It is unclear if and how much Land’s family is making for storing the trailers.

VIDEO: 9 Investigates: Transparency concerns over Richmond County manager

