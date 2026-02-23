Couple arrested connected to South Carolina shooting death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police arrested a couple in connection with a deadly shooting in Columbia, South Carolina, The Herald reported.

Daequon Cole, 32, killed a 27-year-old woman Friday night on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia, investigators said.

An argument appeared to have led to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified. Cole was arrested overnight Saturday and charged with murder. His girlfriend, Chelsy Kyzer, 23, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder. She is accused of helping Cole evade law enforcement officers, police said.

