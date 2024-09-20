Couple found dead at 2 separate scenes, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said they found a couple dead Thursday at two different scenes.

Deputies were called to a home in the 160 block of Stephens Road in Morganton at about noon after reports of shots fired.

They found Rita Hoglen in the home. She was dead.

Her husband, Gerald Hoglen, was immediately identified as the suspect and was later found in the 2100 block of Chester Avenue dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both incidents are under investigation.

The sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate on any details.

