Couple gets $4,000 cruise refund after Action 9 steps in

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Action 9 has been busy helping several families upset with cruise lines.

In the most recent case, a Cornelius couple says they saw a Silversea Cruise advertised for $11,500 per person.

The couple told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke the company wouldn’t honor the price, so they say they ended up booking for $13,500 per person.

Stoogenke got involved and the company refunded the couple the difference: $4,000 in all.

Silversea didn’t share details of what happened, but told Stoogenke it “adjusted their cruise fare accordingly” and “looks forward to” seeing that couple on board.

