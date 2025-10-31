Couple opens developmental center in Rockingham to fill gap for students with disabilities

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A couple has opened up a developmental center for students with disabilities after the only one of its kind closed in Richmond County.

Parents of children with disabilities in Richmond County felt that a gap was left after the only facility serving those students closed down.

Amber and Derek Watkins cut the ribbon on the Early Start Center for Learning and Development in Rockingham in August. The pre-school and private school were opened to cater to kids just like their 8-year-old son Elias, who was diagnosed with Autism.

“We are just happy to be able to provide parents with a choice, an option, when it comes down to the needs and services for their child with a disability,” Amber Watkins said.

The couple has decades of experience in public education, but the two left their jobs a few years ago to work with kids with autism.

“We did it, and we’ve been blessed ever since, and been able to bless a lot of families,” Derek Watkins said.

The Watkins family said the new school is their biggest endeavor yet.

Mickey Butler’s son has also been diagnosed with autism and previously attended the Sandhills Children’s Center.

It was the only development delay center and shut down in July. Now, families can turn to Early Start.

“I’m really lucky that we found this place because it’s been a really good fit,” Butler said. “I was really concerned that he wouldn’t be able to talk, but when he came here, he’s talking like crazy. He’s learning so much.”

The Watkins said that while there is a yearly tuition fee, a majority of parents haven’t paid anything out of pocket.

“We just ultimately want them to know that they are in a safe location, a place that we would want for our own child. And that’s just been our goal the whole time,” Amber Watkins said.

Early Start currently services 55 students through their schools and behavior therapy services. And the couple plans to enroll more when a daycare opens next year.

