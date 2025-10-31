Hidden Valley Elementary hosts inaugural Read-A-Thon event

CHARLOTTE — Hidden Valley Elementary School held its inaugural fall Read-A-Thon Friday morning.

Staff, parents and community members were encouraged to come to school and read to kids.

Hidden Valley’s Principal Erin Barksdale-Coles says reading is an important skill to have for kids to succeed in life.

“We are building strong readers, and building from your phonics, your beginning readers, to make sure kids deeply comprehend what they’re reading, and that’s a life long skill,” she said.

Guests were encouraged to bring their favorite book from childhood and dress up as characters.

Initiative encourages reading at young age

