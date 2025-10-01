Court documents reveal details in northwest Charlotte ATV shooting

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has received court documents regarding the fatal shooting of a man on an ATV in the middle of a road in northwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred early last month, where Beatties Ford Road meets Hyde Park Drive.

On Wednesday, court documents revealed that the victim, Quivonte Blount, was shot a dozen times with two different guns.

In those documents, a witness told police that Vernon Williams and another unnamed man got out of the car.

They said they then heard gunshots and realized Blount had been shot.

Those documents, however, did not disclose a motive regarding the shooting. William was ultimately charged with murder.

VIDEO: Arrest made in north Charlotte homicide

Arrest made in north Charlotte homicide

©2025 Cox Media Group