Police investigating north Charlotte homicide

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Hyde Park Homicide Investigation
CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Hyde Park Drive.

Police said the victim was riding an all-terrain vehicle and was shot.

Channel 9 was at the scene of the investigation and observed a large police presence outside the historic Hyde Park Estates neighborhood.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

