Neighbors call man ‘irresponsible’ for pulling out gun at Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Saturday night’s incident didn’t discourage people from coming to Birkdale Village Sunday.

It was a full house inside the shopping mall.

On Saturday police arrested James Harrison III and charged him with pointing a gun at someone and threatening to use it.

In a video sent to Channel 9, you can see the panic Harrison caused. You can also see off-duty officers responding to the threat.

Police tell us that no one was injured and no shots were fired.

We don’t know what sparked the violence, but some people blame gun culture and say that the suspect was irresponsible for displaying his weapon.

“I concealed carry myself. That’s why you go to these courses,” said Eron Sanchez, a gun owner. “Honestly, you don’t pull a gun on somebody just because you want to. I understand when you pull a gun, you’re going to use it, but you have to use it in the right way.”

We reached out to Birkdale about this incident and we’re waiting to hear back.

The suspect was released from jail around 7:45 Sunday morning.

We did check and he does not have a criminal record.

WATCH: Person in custody following disturbance at Birkdale Village

Person in custody following disturbance at Birkdale Village

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