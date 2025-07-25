Court documents reveal SUV used in deadly shooting at Outlaws clubhouse

LENOIR, N.C. — New court documents reveal why police and SBI agents went to the Pagans motorcycle clubhouse in Lenoir in connection with a homicide at the Outlaws clubhouse in Newton in June.

Two SWAT teams were deployed during the search.

Neighbors said they awoke to the sound of explosions when the raid happened at about 4 a.m. on June 30.

Newly released court documents reveal that weeks earlier, a GMC Yukon “left from the Pagan motorcycle clubhouse and was used during the shooting and murder” at the Outlaws Clubhouse in Newton on June 8.

SWAT raids Pagan clubhouse in Caldwell County, linked to deadly Outlaws shooting

The SUV was recovered at a home in Goose Creek, South Carolina, and is now back in Catawba County.

Investigators’ first break in the case came the night of the homicide on the 911 call when someone in the background was heard describing a vehicle like the Yukon.

Investigators identified the Yukon from surveillance video near the Outlaws clubhouse in Newton.

This information led to the raid at the Pagans clubhouse in Lenoir.

Other cameras in the area spotted two other vehicles prior to the deadly shooting linked back to members of the Pagans in Lenoir, court documents said.

VIDEO: SWAT raids Pagans motorcycle clubhouse tied to deadly shooting involving Outlaws