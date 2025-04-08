CPR, AED training held for employees at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Over 100 Tepper Sports and Entertainment employees received CPR and AED training at Bank of America Stadium on Monday.

Representatives from the American Heart Association and the new Vice President of Player Health and Performance, Danny Kellington, were in attendance.

Kellington was a member of the Bills’ training staff and revived Damar Hamlin after the safety suffered a cardiac event during a Monday Night Football game in 2023.

“To kind of jump on board with me and support me in this way, knowing the heroic act that he performed two years ago, it was amazing. And I think he’s going to be a real key person in this initiative with American Heart,” said Nicole Tepper.

“If it helps save one person’s life, and if I have to be in front of a camera speaking about the importance of CPR, I’m all for it,” said Kellington.

In addition to the life-saving training, the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation announced a $600,000 donation to support CPR and AED education and training across Mecklenburg County.

The funds will be used to provide equipment and help coaches, athletes, and educators respond to lifesaving cardiac events.

