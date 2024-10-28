Local

Former Panthers players’ sports bar debuts

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Platform mixed-use development in lower South End (Melissa Key/Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Platform Sports Bar is set to redefine the sports-viewing experience in lower South End. The 11,000-square-foot venue began a soft opening on Friday.

It boasts four giant media walls to take in sporting events. That concept spans 5,500 square feet at The Platform development in South End.

A rooftop bar, called PS at the Platform, will follow in November — the largest rooftop space in lower South End. That 5,500-square-foot, third-floor space offers prime Charlotte skyline views and a retractable awning for year-round use.

A grand opening for both will take place for November.

Parliament Group — the team behind upscale restaurant Para as well as Club Plaza — has invested roughly $4 million into that project.

