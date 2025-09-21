Crash closes section of I-85 in early morning

CHARLOTTE — A crash on Interstate 85 sent drivers on a detour early Sunday morning.
The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on I-85 southbound.
Road closures started at exit 40 at North Graham Street. Drivers were told to take Exit 40, go left on North Graham Street, and then left again to I-85 South.
MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reopened around 9:40 a.m. the same day.
