Crash injures 2, closes Old Statesville Road for hours

CHARLOTTE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday morning.

Old Statesville Road is still shut down as officials work to clear the scene of the accident.

MEDIC says two people were taken to the hospital. One with serious injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

Scattered debris and a badly damaged motorcycle could be seen on the road there.

So far, there is no word on what led to this crash in north Charlotte.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED STORY: City of Charlotte not doing enough to eliminate deadly crashes, audit says

City of Charlotte not doing enough to eliminate deadly crashes, audit says





©2024 Cox Media Group