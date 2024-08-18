1 dead, road closed after fatal crash in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an accident Sunday afternoon in southeast Charlotte.

CMPD says the outbound lanes of Independence Blvd are closed neat the Wendover Road exit.

Officials say a fatal crash happened there Sunday afternoon.

CMPD is telling drivers to take a different route on their evening route.

NCDOT estimates the road to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story and updates will be made as they become available.

