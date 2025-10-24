Crash shuts down I-485 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A crash shut down Interstate 485 Thursday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on the I-485 inner loop at mile marker 66.

According to NCDOT, the road was closed one mile from exit 67.

At the scene, one person was treated for minor injuries, and two people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group