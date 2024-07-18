Passenger killed in motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A person has died following a crash in York County Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Paraham Road and Windy Run Lane.

Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling west on Windy Run Lane when it hit a motorcycle that was traveling north on Paraham Road.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were taken to an area hospital, where the passenger later died.

The driver of the Honda did not sustain any injuries, according to troopers.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Close call: Motorcycle nearly hits kid while passing stopped Iredell Co. school bus

Close call: Motorcycle nearly hits kid while passing stopped Iredell Co. school bus









©2024 Cox Media Group