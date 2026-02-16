Crest High School student remembered for inspiring others

SHELBY, N.C. — A community in Cleveland County is mourning the loss of a Crest High School student who died in a crash last week.

People who knew Parker Earl say he inspired others, and his church family say he also inspired others spiritually.

This Sunday was the first one without Earl. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told Channel 9 that Parker Earl was driving towards Shelby on Highway 150 when he went off the side of the road, overcorrected, and then flipped.

A representative for the family talked to Channel 9’s Glenn Counts about Parker’s impact at the church. Nicole Hamrick says she welcomed Park and his brother Cooper to Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

“Just when we thought this group couldn’t get any better, Cooper and Parker joined a few years ago and just made it even better,” Hamrick said. “Parker he was so special because of how well he blended in, and I often saw a quieter side of Parker.”

Hamrick remembers how Parker supported the youth at the church, and he was a volunteer at Camp Horizon. He would use lessons learned on the ballfield to help others spiritually.

“They have so many circles of people that are loving them, and that’s one of the things you have to focus on when there is a tragedy: how people come together and how they support each other,” Hamrick said. “Having a competitive nature,, but that competitive nature was always bringing a team together, bringing a group of people together, spurring others onto greatness too.”

Park was a part of the Crest High School football team that recently won a 5A state title in football.

