Crews battle heavy fire at house in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters were met with heavy fire showing while responding to a house fire in east Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Foxford Place around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Engine 42 had command. The fire department said the 30 firefighters were met with heavy fire showing.

Medics also responded to the scene but reported no injuries.

The firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

