Lightning strike sparks fire at north Charlotte home, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — Investigators believe a lightning strike caused a fire at a north Charlotte home early Monday.

Crews were called just after 12 a.m. to the house on Ribbonwalk Trail. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Charlotte Fire said it took 30 firefighters 19 minutes to get the blaze under control. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

LIGHTNING STRIKE DISPLACES FAMILY, CAUSES $82K IN DAMAGE. At 12:01 a.m., Charlotte Fire received a call for a house fire at the 3600 block of Ribbonwalk Trail. Charlotte Fire crews were on scene at 12:05 a.m. Charlotte Fire Engine 22 arrived at the home with heavy fire showing.… pic.twitter.com/3O1YRz86cb — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 8, 2024

Investigators discovered the fire started in a loft over the garage before spreading to the main attic area. They believe a lightning strike is what caused it to spark, saying there were heavy storms in the area at the time.

The Red Cross is helping the family, three adults and three children, find housing.

Charlotte Fire estimates the fire caused $82,000 in damage.

