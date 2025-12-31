Crews quickly control north Charlotte townhome fire, investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews tackled a fire in a north Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded around 6:45 p.m. to the blaze in the 8000 block of Lanyard Terrace.

It took 30 firefighters to quickly control the fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Fire officials are actively investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

