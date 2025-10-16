Crews respond to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport after small plane incident

CONCORD, N.C. — A Vans RV7A single-engine plane ended up off a taxiway at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon, prompting emergency response.

First responders and emergency crews were called to the scene to address the situation.

At about 12:15, the pilot taxied into a ditch off the side of a taxiway before take off, airport officials stated.

There were no injuries to the pilot or the only passenger. There was also no smoke or fire.

Operations at the Concord airport were not impacted.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was dispatched to the airport to capture aerial footage of the emergency response efforts.

Airport officials are being asked for further information regarding the circumstances of the incident.

