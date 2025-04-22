Local

Crews respond to trash fire at southwest Charlotte waste management plant

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A large pile of trash caught fire at a waste management plant in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

MEDIC said no one was hurt at the plant on Westinghouse Boulevard, just off South Tryon Street.

ALSO READ: Improperly recycled lithium-ion batteries cause 4 fires in a week

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene around 5:45 a.m. and saw multiple MEDIC vehicles, as well as Charlotte Fire Department crews and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Trash catches fire at southwest Charlotte waste management plant

Crews respond to trash fire at southwest Charlotte waste management plant

We’re working to find out how the fire started.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 21-year-old woman dies in Burke County fire, investigators say

21-year-old woman dies in Burke County fire, investigators say

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read