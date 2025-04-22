CHARLOTTE — A large pile of trash caught fire at a waste management plant in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

MEDIC said no one was hurt at the plant on Westinghouse Boulevard, just off South Tryon Street.

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene around 5:45 a.m. and saw multiple MEDIC vehicles, as well as Charlotte Fire Department crews and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Crews respond to trash fire at southwest Charlotte waste management plant

We’re working to find out how the fire started.

