Crews tackle southeast Charlotte apartment fire

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to an apartment fire in southeast Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte Fire says the blaze broke out around 8:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Monroe Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming out of an apartment.

It took 30 Charlotte firefighters to control the blaze in 20 minutes.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

