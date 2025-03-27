YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Crews spent hours putting out a fire at a barn in York County overnight Wednesday.

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene on Filbert Highway near Jim McCarter Road where firefighters were battling smoke and flames.

The Clover Fire Department said it started around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

0 of 9 Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County

No one was hurt, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Crews battle overnight house fire in Gastonia

Crews battle overnight house fire in Gastonia

©2025 Cox Media Group