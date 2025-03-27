Local

Crews work overnight to put out barn fire in York County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Crews spent hours putting out a fire at a barn in York County overnight Wednesday.

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene on Filbert Highway near Jim McCarter Road where firefighters were battling smoke and flames.

The Clover Fire Department said it started around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

No one was hurt, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

