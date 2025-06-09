ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Crews from six different agencies responded to rescue a parachutist who got caught in a tree.

Rowan County Rescue Squad shared photos from the rescue on their Facebook page.

They responded alongside Salisbury Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire, Locke Township Fire Department, Rowan County Emergency Services, and Rowan County Fire and Rescue Association, according to the Facebook page.

The parachutist was rescued without any injuries and the Rescue Squad said they “just needed help getting down.”

PHOTOS: Crews work to rescue parachutist stuck in tree

0 of 4 Crews work to rescue parachutist stuck in tree Crews work to rescue parachutist stuck in tree Crews work to rescue parachutist stuck in tree (Rowan County Rescue Squad) Crews work to rescue parachutist stuck in tree

©2025 Cox Media Group