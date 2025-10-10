Crime Stoppers tip leads to Salisbury drug bust; over $25K and multiple pounds of drugs seized

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Crime Stoppers tip led Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators to seize drugs and cash at a Salisbury residence on September 23.

The investigation on Phillip Street resulted in the confiscation of over 5 pounds of marijuana, approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, several marijuana vape cartridges, and about $25,000.

Investigators from the Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted a ‘knock and talk’ at the residence, which led to the development of probable cause to obtain a search warrant.

The primary suspect was not present at the residence during the initial investigation, but further efforts led to the arrest of Caleb Ray Rymer on September 29.

Rymer has been charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and marijuana, among other drug-related charges.

VIDEO: Man accused of drug trafficking had elected officials vouch for him in court

Man accused of drug trafficking had elected officials vouch for him in court

©2025 Cox Media Group