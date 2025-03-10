Criminal activity at Super 8 Motel results in arrests, drug and gun seizures

The Morganton Department of Public Safety has conducted multiple operations at the Super 8 Motel on South Sterling Street, resulting in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and paraphernalia.

These operations were led by the Criminal Investigations Division and the Special Operations Division of the Morganton Department of Public Safety. The focus on the Super 8 Motel comes after numerous complaints of criminal and drug activity at the location since September 2024.

The Super 8 Motel, located at 2402 South Sterling Street, has been a hotspot for criminal activity, with officers responding to nearly 80 calls since Hurricane Helene.

This increase in activity is partly attributed to the motel accepting FEMA vouchers for temporary housing. The FEMA vouchers, which have been in use since the hurricane, are set to end in May of this year. Despite the impending end of the voucher program, calls to the location have continued to rise.

Arrests:

Roderick Jatavian Caldwell, 30, of Morganton. Outstanding warrants.

Tyler Dwayne South, 34, of Morganton. Possession of Schedule II. Probation violation.

Ashley Michelle Scott, 41, of Morganton. Possession of Schedule VI. Possession of CS in jail.

Robin Beam Surratt, 59, of Morganton. Probation violation, fail to appear on a felony

Winter Malee Fox, 30, of Morganton. Possession of Schedule II

Brandon Andrew Perry, 40, of Lenoir. Possession of Schedule II

Two handguns and drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, Xanax, marijuana, cocaine, and suboxone, were seized.

Several vehicles were also stopped, and the drivers were cited for various infractions.

