Critical evidence missing in 1992 cold case of 13-year-old girl

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — New details have emerged in the cold case of 13-year-old Dee Dee Dawkins, who was found dead in 1992 along the Henry Fork River in Brookford, as critical evidence has been reported missing. The shoe that was initially collected as evidence in the case is no longer available, according to our news partners at The Hickory Daily Record.

Dawkins was discovered dead in Brookford at just 13 years old, wearing only a bra and one shoe. The shoe was turned over to the sheriff’s office in 1992, but subsequent audits conducted in both 2018 and 2024 did not locate it in evidence storage.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office stated that there are no records indicating the shoe was ever entered into evidence.

It wasn’t until the Brookford Police Department reopened the investigation in 2023 that the missing shoe was noted.

This reopening led to the indictment of Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong on charges of destroying evidence related to Dee Dee’s case.

According to court documents, Armstrong is accused of deleting a recording from a phone which was pertinent to the investigation. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges and the case against him will go to trial in the new year.

The trial regarding the charges against Armstrong is expected to take place in early 2026.

