Crucial catch: Cancer warrior to be honored at Panthers game

CHARLOTTE — On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will honor several Keep Pounding captains as a part of the NFL’s ‘Crucial Catch’ initiative with the American Cancer Society.

Kevin Ballantine, a 45-year-old avid jersey collector, was diagnosed with myeloma after a routine blood check, leading to aggressive treatment at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.

Ballantine’s treatment began the day after Christmas in 2024, and he said he embraced the mantra ‘Keep Pounding’ from the Panthers’ Sam Mills to stay motivated.

“I was sitting there with my wife on the bed and we were both just in shock,” Ballantine said.

To maintain a sense of normalcy during his treatment, Ballantine wore a different jersey to each session, beginning with a Sam Mills 51 jersey gifted by his father.

He documented his journey on Instagram, sharing photos in front of the Sam Mills Patient Center, which helped keep friends and family updated.

“Every jersey I own has a name on the back; it has a story associated with it,” Ballantine said.

Ballantine found comfort in the routine of posting updates before each treatment, and said it helped him feel better and mark progress in his journey.

Last month, Ballantine celebrated a milestone by ringing the bell at Atrium Health, signaling the end of his initial treatment phase.

Although myeloma does not have a cure, Ballantine remains in remission, living by the mantra ‘Do more of what makes you happy.’

Ballantine will be honored as one of six ‘Keep Pounding Captains’ by the Panthers at their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

