Crypto giant inks lease for South End office

CHARLOTTE — Coinbase, the nation’s largest crypto exchange, is leasing nearly 60,000 square feet at 110 East in South End.

The company, a digital currency wallet and platform for merchants and consumers, recently signed a deal for 58,600 square feet across the building’s 18th and 19th floors.

Coinbase announced in April it was expanding its U.S. footprint with a new office in Charlotte, pledging to hire more than 130 local employees over the next six months.

