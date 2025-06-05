Crypto giant inks lease for South End office

CHARLOTTE — Coinbase, the nation’s largest crypto exchange, is leasing nearly 60,000 square feet at 110 East in South End.
The company, a digital currency wallet and platform for merchants and consumers, recently signed a deal for 58,600 square feet across the building’s 18th and 19th floors.
Coinbase announced in April it was expanding its U.S. footprint with a new office in Charlotte, pledging to hire more than 130 local employees over the next six months.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Stolen phones from South End bars tracked to different state, county
©2025 Cox Media Group